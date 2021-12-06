e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:41 PM IST

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa dissolves Parliament, calls for elections

Rebelo de Sousa decided to dissolve the parliament after the State Budget for 2022 was rejected, in a vote held on October 27.
IANS
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa | AFP PHOTO / FRANCISCO LEONG

Lisbon: Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has signed a decree that formalises the dissolution of Parliament and calling for early legislative elections for January 30, 2022.

According to the Portuguese Constitution, during the period in which Parliament is dissolved, the legislative power will be represented by a "Standing Commission of the Assembly of the Republic", reports Xinhua news agency.

This provisional body is composed of the President of Parliament, the vice-presidents, and deputies appointed by all the parties, according to their respective parliamentary representation.

This is the eighth dissolution of the Portuguese parliament since April 25, 1974, when the Portuguese Republic was instituted following the "Carnation Revolution" that implanted democracy in the country.

Rebelo de Sousa decided to dissolve the parliament after the State Budget for 2022 was rejected, in a vote held on October 27.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:41 PM IST
