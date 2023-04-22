 Poonch terror attack: Mortal remains of slain jawan Debashish Baswal reaches Odisha; watch video
Poonch terror attack: Mortal remains of slain jawan Debashish Baswal reaches Odisha; watch video

Day after the terror attack on troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, claiming the lives of five soldiers, the army launched a massive operation to hunt down what it said was a group of about six to seven terrorists, who were behind this attack.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Mortal remains of army jawan Debashish Baswal, who was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch disrict on Thursday, reached his native place in Odisha on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Lochan Das, block development officer, Satyabadi block, said, "I visited the native village of the slain jawan Debashish Baswal, which comes under Algum panchayat, met his family members and offered my sincere condolences. The mortal remains of the jawan will reach here tomorrow morning at 10 am (Sunday) after which final rites will be performed as per the government protocols."

Army launched a massive operation

Day after the terror attack on troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, claiming the lives of five soldiers, the army launched a massive operation to hunt down what it said was a group of about six to seven terrorists, who were behind this attack.

"The army and security agencies have received inputs about the presence of 6-7 terrorists operating in two groups in the Rajouri-Poonch sector, near the area where the incident took place yesterday," a defence source told ANI.

"Multiple special forces teams, along with drones and surveillance helicopters, have been rushed to the area to help carry out search-and destroy operations there," the source said.

The security forces, including the army, police and intelligence agencies are coordinating the operations.

As per sources, the terrorists are suspected to have been from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

(With agency inputs)

