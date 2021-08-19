Police investigating 'active bomb threat' near US Capitol; congressional staff offices evacuated

Advertisement

United States: Police on Thursday were investigating a report of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill, The Associated Press quoted two law enforcement officials as saying.

Taking to Twitter, the US Capitol Police urged people to stay away from the area. "This is an ongoing investigation. We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release," read the tweet.

Alerting the media, the police in a follow-up tweet wrote, "This is an active bomb threat investigation. The staging area for journalists covering this situation is at Constitution and First Street, NW for your safety. Please continue to avoid the area around the Library of Congress."

Police have also evacuated congressional staff offices nearby, encouraging people to remain calm and use the underground tunnels if necessary to evacuate away from the area, reported The Associated Press.

The law enforcement officials said investigators on the scene were working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck was holding a detonator, the report added.

Meanwhile, the area was blocked off by police cars and barricades. Also responding were the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the report further said.

As per reports, the Congress is currently in recess and most lawmakers are not currently in their offices.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 08:37 PM IST