Poland: 5 Killed, 8 Injured After Plane Crashes Into Hangar Near Warsaw; Visuals Surface |

Poland: Five people were killed and eight others were injured Monday when a Cessna 208 plane crashed into a hangar at a sky diving centre during bad weather, authorities said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pilot, 4 In The Hangar Were Killed

The plane's pilot and four people sheltering in the hangar from stormy weather died in the afternoon crash in Chrcynno in central Poland, firefighters spokesperson Monika Nowakowska-Brynda said.

An additional eight people were injured, two of them seriously, police said. A child was among the injured, the provincial governor, Sylwester Dabrowski, said.

Chrcynno is about 45 kilometers (28 miles) northwest of Warsaw.

Local Authorities Rushed The Spot

Firefighters and airborne ambulances took the injured to hospitals in the Nowy Dwor Mazowiecki area. Rescuers were still checking the hangar for additional victims, said Katarzyna Urbanowska, another spokesperson for local firefighters. Prosecutors and police were investigating the cause of the accident.

11 Killed In A Crash In 2014

It was the worst accident related to sky diving in Poland since 2014, when 11 people were killed in a crash of a small plane in Topolow, near the southern city of Czestochowa.

Read Also Fatal plane crash claims lives of 3 in Switzerland's Neuchatel mountains

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)