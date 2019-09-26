PoK quake: Death toll rises to 37, over 500 injured

Islamabad: The death toll from the 5.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted parts of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday evening, has mounted to 37.

According to the authorities, as many as 500 people were also injured in the quake that occurred near the Mirpur city of PoK, roughly 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Jhelum, reported Geo News.

While bridges, mobile phone towers, electricity poles were badly damaged near Mirpur, several roads were completely destroyed and vehicles were overturned by the tremors.

Tremors were also felt across Delhi, Punjab and Haryana however no damages or injuries were reported.