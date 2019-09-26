PM Narendra Modi urges US investors to invest in India at Bloomberg Global Business Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York on Wednesday urged United States investors to invest in India. He assured that he will act like a bridge if there is any gap.
During his speech at the forum he tried to made points that express that India and United States together can do exemplary well to have huge impact across the globe. He used ‘Come to India’ as punchline.
“Your desires and our dreams match perfectly, your technology and our talent can change the world, your scale and our skills can speed up global economic growth. Your prudent method and our pragmatic mind can write new stories in management, your rational ways and our human values can show the path which the world is looking for. And if there is any gap anywhere, I will personally act as a bridge,” he said to the audience at the forum, according to Indian Express.
After the address, Modi had a roundtable discussion with top CEOs across the globe. They praised Modi for understanding their point of views and assuring them to make India a better place for investment.
Narendra at the forum said that India’s youth are one of the largest users of app economy. “There were start-ups everywhere. Thus, if you want to invest in start-ups with a huge market, come to India,” he said, according to Indian Express.
He also said that, India’s infrastructure is expanding at a high pace and each sector from highways to metros, from railways to ports, from airports to logistics is seeing massive investment and potential. “Thus, if you want to invest in one of the world’s largest infrastructure ecosystem, come to India,” he said at the forum, according to Indian Express.
According Indian Express, he said that, for the first time India has opened defence sector. “If you want to Make in India, for India and for the world, come to India,” he said.
Indian youth population is asset to meet the requirements of a global work force. According to Indian Express, he referred to social media and said, “Social media has become a powerful instrument of democracy. It’s encouraging to see established media take up initiatives to counter fake news.”
Later, Modi and Bloomberg announced the partnership to step up global investment in India. According to Indian Express, they agreed to this at two key issue. First is “Bloomberg will work with India to navigate the process to gain inclusion in global benchmark indices to significantly increase the country’s ability to attract capital to its bond markets,” Indian Express reports.
Second is that Bloomberg would support the development of the International Financial Services Center. It will also hold workshops to identify global best practices to enable the IFSC to achieve its full potential as a world-class international financial hub.
