PM Narendra Modi urges US investors to invest in India at Bloomberg Global Business Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York on Wednesday urged United States investors to invest in India. He assured that he will act like a bridge if there is any gap.

During his speech at the forum he tried to made points that express that India and United States together can do exemplary well to have huge impact across the globe. He used ‘Come to India’ as punchline.

“Your desires and our dreams match perfectly, your technology and our talent can change the world, your scale and our skills can speed up global economic growth. Your prudent method and our pragmatic mind can write new stories in management, your rational ways and our human values can show the path which the world is looking for. And if there is any gap anywhere, I will personally act as a bridge,” he said to the audience at the forum, according to Indian Express.

After the address, Modi had a roundtable discussion with top CEOs across the globe. They praised Modi for understanding their point of views and assuring them to make India a better place for investment.