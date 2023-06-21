 PM Modi's Yoga Event At UN Sets Guinness World Record for Most Nationalities Participating
PM Modi presided over a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 07:46 PM IST
article-image

The Yoga celebration at the UN headquarters, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set a Guinness World Record for the highest number of nationalities participating.

Prime Minister Modi, who is currently on his inaugural state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, presided over a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga.

The gathering was attended by prominent UN officials, diplomats, and distinguished individuals.

Prime Minister Modi, dressed in a personalised white yoga T-shirt and trousers, expressed gratitude to those who traveled from distant places to join the celebration.

"I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here today," PM Modi told the gathering.

He was joined by President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korisi, deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, and New York City mayor Eric Adams.

Accompanying him were Csaba Korisi, the President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Amina Mohammed, the Deputy Secretary General, and Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York City.

article-image
