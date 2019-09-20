PM Modi to inaugurate Gandhi Solar Park at UN Headquarters

New York: In a first of its kind symbolic effort by India at the UN, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a 50KW 'Gandhi Solar Park' next week during his visit to the world organisation, a gesture that highlights India's willingness to go beyond the talk on climate change. At a contribution of about one million dollars, India has gifted solar panels that have been installed on the roof of the UN Headquarters here, one panel each for every 193 UN Member State.

Modi will remotely inaugurate the solar park at the UN Headquarters and the 'Gandhi Peace Garden' during a special commemorative event on September 24 marking Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. On the occasion, a special UN Postage on Gandhi's 150 years will also be released.

The 'Gandhi Peace Garden' is an innovative initiative under which the Consulate General of India in New York, Long Island-based NGO Shanti Fund and the State University of New York - Old Westbury have entered into an agreement to plant 150 trees. The garden is dedicated in the memory of Gandhi and is a crowdsourced project, with people adopting trees in the memory of their loved ones.

The garden is in an open site within the 600 acres campus of the University. India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin told reporters here Thursday that the country's engagement during the high level UN General Assembly session will be action-oriented and with visible outcomes and the Solar Park is an example of that.

"Never has there been a symbolic Indian effort at the UN, of a tangible nature, which impacts on every country of the type that the Gandhi Solar Park is going to be. The UN always talks about renewable energy, it always talks about climate action, climate change. By this small effort that we've made, we symbolise our willingness to go beyond the talk."

—Yoshita Singh