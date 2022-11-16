e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPM Modi to hold bilateral talks with 7 country heads at G20 Summit

PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with 7 country heads at G20 Summit

PM to meet heads of Indonesia, Spain, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom in Bali.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi at the G20 Summit at Bali. | Twitter/ PMO
Bali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to have bilateral agreements with heads of Indonesia, Spain, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

PM Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Bali to attend the G20 Leaders Summit. 

Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia

Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia |

UK PM Rishi Sunak

UK PM Rishi Sunak |

PM Anthony Albanese of Australia

PM Anthony Albanese of Australia |

Prime Minister of Singapore

Prime Minister of Singapore |

Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany

Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany |

PM Giorgia Meloni of Italy

PM Giorgia Meloni of Italy |

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron |

