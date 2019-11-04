PM Modi, Shinzo Abe meet in Bangkok

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a one-to-one and a delegation-level meeting with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of 35th ASEAN Summit here. Both sides discussed preparations for the India-Japan 2+2 Dialogue and Annual Summit later this year. "One constant in today's dynamic world- strong India-Japan cooperation. PM @narendramodi met with Japanese PM @AbeShinzo on the sidelines of @ASEAN2019TH in Bangkok. Good discussion on preparing the ground for India-Japan 2+2 Dialogue & Annual Summit later this year," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
Prime Minister Modi's office, in a tweet, said: "Greater momentum to cooperation with Japan. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @AbeShinzo met in Bangkok. Their talks were extensive and productive." "Prime Minister Modi said that he eagerly looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Abe in India next month for India-Japan Annual Summit. He also said that he was convinced of the success of the forthcoming Annual Summit in further deepening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," the MEA said in a release.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)