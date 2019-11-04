PM Modi, Shinzo Abe meet in Bangkok

Prime Minister Modi's office, in a tweet, said: "Greater momentum to cooperation with Japan. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @AbeShinzo met in Bangkok. Their talks were extensive and productive." "Prime Minister Modi said that he eagerly looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Abe in India next month for India-Japan Annual Summit. He also said that he was convinced of the success of the forthcoming Annual Summit in further deepening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership," the MEA said in a release.