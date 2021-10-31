PM Modi, other G20 leaders toss coin in Rome's Trevi fountain

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the famous Trevi Fountain along with other world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The fountain is one of the most visited monuments of Italy and is loved by tourists.

The historical fountain has drawn many filmmakers to it who have popularised the Baroque art-styled monument as the epitome of a place of romance. It is also famous for the traditional coin toss.

The delegation also threw a coin from over their shoulder in the fountain, according to a video released by the G20 Italy.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister met Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit besides participating in discussions on 'Climate Change and Environment and Sustainable Development'.

ALSO READ Watch video: PM Modi meets German Chancellor Angela Markel on sidelines of G20 Summit in Rome

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 10:49 PM IST