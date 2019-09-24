PM Modi meets Donald Trump for bilateral in New York

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Donald Trump for a bilateral on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York on Tuesday.

Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, amongst other government officials.

"I am thankful to Trump that he came to Houston. He is my friend but he is also a good friend of India," Modi said at the meeting.

"PM @narendramodi and @POTUS @realDonaldTrump meet on the sidelines of the @UN session in New York. This comes days after both leaders were together at the #HowdyModi programme in Houston," the Prime Minister's office tweeted.

Earlier, the two leaders had jointly addressed a gathering of more than 50,000 people at 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston on Sunday. The two leaders did not refrain from showcasing the close personal bond shared by them during the mega event which was held in Modi's honour.