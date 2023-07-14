 PM Modi In France Day 2: Indian PM Meets Dignitaries, Attends Bastille Day Parade in Paris; Pics Surface
PM Narendra Modi, who is on a state visit to France from July 13-14, reached France on Thursday evening. He is the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent participated

Friday, July 14, 2023
Day 2 Of PM Modi In France: Indian PM Meets Dignitaries, Attends Bastille Day Parade in Paris
Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets French President Emmanuel Macron during Bastille Day Parade, in Paris, France

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Frances First Lady Brigitte Macron during Bastille Day Parade, in Paris, France

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne during Bastille Day Parade

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets dignitaries during Bastille Day Parade

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India – France Strategic Partnership, and Prime Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron and others during Bastille Day Parade, in Paris, France

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron and others during Bastille Day Parade, in Paris, France

PM Modi Conferred With France's Highest Award, 'Grand Cross Of The Legion Of Honour'; Pics Surface
