PM Modi Congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam On Being Elected As Singapore President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election as president of Singapore. He said on X, "I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.

Tharman scored a landslide victory in the presidential election held on Friday. The 66-year-old Singaporean economist, who is of Indian origin economist, will be Singapore's ninth president. He won the election with a vote share of 70.4 per cent.

"Singaporeans have chosen Tharman Shanmugaratnam to be our next president by a decisive margin," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said as he congratulated Tharman on Saturday.

He is among several leaders of Indian heritage who have ascended to the highest echelon of public service globally. His victory signifies the rising influence of Indians across the globe.

More Than 200 Indian Origin Leaders Active In Politics Of 15 Countries

According to the 2021 Indiaspora Government Leaders List, more than 200 leaders of Indian heritage have ascended to the highest echelons of public service in 15 countries across the globe, with over 60 of them holding Cabinet positions.

With more than 32 million people of Indian origin (PIOs) globally, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs, Indians are the largest community population in the world.