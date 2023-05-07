PM Modi congratulates King Charles III on coronation, says 'India-UK relationship will be strengthened' |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation.

"Warmest congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation. We are sure that the India-UK relationship will be strengthened further in the coming years. @RoyalFamily," tweeted PM Modi.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse Dr Sudesh Dhankhar attended the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III in London.

King Charles III has been crowned during a majestic and deeply religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. After the service, the King and selected members of the royal family made the customary appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. A flypast of military aircraft was scaled back due to bad weather in London.

US President Joe Biden also congratulated the King and Queen, noting the "enduring friendship" between the United Kingdom and United States in a tweet. "Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples. I am proud the First Lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion," tweeted Biden.

French President Emmanuel Macron said King Charles III and Queen Camilla are "friends of France." "Proud to be by your side on this historic day," he tweeted in French.

President of the European Council Charles Michel extended his "best wishes" to King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a tweet, adding that the council appreciates the King's dedication to environmental efforts. "EU-Great Britain friendship," he tweeted.

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin congratulated the King and Queen on Coronation Day, "a very important day for many across these islands." "We will continue to work in support of the bonds of friendship between our peoples and the strong connections we share," he said.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said "it was a great pleasure and honour" to be at the coronation in London. "On behalf of Finland, we extended Their Majesties our very best wishes for a long and successful reign," he tweeted.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni tweeted in Italian: "The ancient Cosmatesque mosaic in Westminster Abbey, on which today the throne was placed for the coronation of King Charles III, was masterfully created by Italian craftsmen some eight centuries ago."

"Today it is still there to amaze the world, and to tell the story of the historic and fruitful cooperation between Italy and the United Kingdom, which we are sure with King Charles III - who once again reminded yesterday that he loves Italy - will further strengthen, as we have already begun to do with PM Rishi Sunak," she said.

