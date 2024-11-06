PM Modi Congratulates 'Friend' Donald Trump On Historic US Election Victory

X @PM Modi

Republican candidate and former President of the United Stated of America, Donald Trump has registered an historic win in the US Presidential elections. As Trump is set to become the new President of the US, wishes are pouring from across the globe. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known to be a friend of Trump, also extended his wishes.

PM Modi took social media platform X to wish Donald Trump. "Heartiest congratulations my friend," Modi said sharing the images with Trump from past visit to the US.

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

In his tweet PM Modi expressed that he looks forward to strong partnership between India and the US.

"As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," Modi posted.

The total of 538 electoral votes in the US College comprises 435 House of Representatives, 100 Senate seats and 3 seats from Washington DC. Harris and Trump each need at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency in an election that is seen as one of the most significant in recent US history.