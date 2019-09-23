PM Modi apologises to Senator John Cornyn's wife for making her jealous

The 67-year-old Senator is seen standing next to Modi smiling.

"I would like to say sorry because today is your birthday and your great life partner is with me so naturally you must be jealous today," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Wish you all the best, wish you a happy life and very prosperous peaceful future for you. All the best," he said.

The couple have been married for 40 years and have two daughters.

Cornyn was among a number of prominent Republican and Democratic lawmakers who attended the mega "Howdy Modi!" event in Houston on Sunday where Modi shared the stage with President Donald Trump and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.