PM Boris Johnson calls for India-Pakistan dialogue over kashmir issue

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made clear to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Kashmir remains a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan as far as the UK's view is concerned, during a telephone call between the two leaders.

The conversation, part of a series of similar telephone calls being undertaken by Johnson with world leaders since he took charge at Downing Street last month, covered the current situation in Kashmir alongside a discussion on the importance of the India-UK partnership.

"The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Modi discussed the current situation in Kashmir,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in an official readout of the phone call on Tuesday.

By Aditi Khanna