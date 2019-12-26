PM Benjamin Netanyahu taken off stage at election campaign event after rocket fired from Gaza into Israel

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed off the stage during an election campaign event after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the southern Israeli port city of Ashkelon on Wednesday.

A military spokesperson, in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency, said that the rocket triggered warning sirens in Ashkelon and the area before Israel's Iron Dome anti-rocket system intercepted it.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The rocket was fired as Netanyahu was speaking in an event a day before his Likud party is prepared for a leadership primary election to chose a representative who will contest the next general elections.