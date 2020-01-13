Australian Prime Minister admits to mistakes in handling bushfires

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday acknowledged that his government had made mistakes in handling the destructive bushfires sweeping the country and for which he has received heavy criticism.

"There are things I could have handled on the ground much better," Efe news quoted Morrison as saying in an interview on the state broadcaster ABC, adding that an investigation would be launched into the fire response. His apology comes after thousands of people demonstrated in several cities on Friday to call for his resignation, besides demanding more measures from the government against climate change and the ongoing fires that have already left 28 dead.

Morrison, a staunch defender of polluting industries such as coal who has repeatedly rejected the proven link between global warming and the aggravation of wildfires, has received a lot of flak for his policies in recent weeks. The conservative leader was heavily questioned for going on vacation without notice to Hawaii amid the crisis before Christmas. During his visits to affected areas, he faced firsthand the rejection from several residents.