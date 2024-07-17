Plane-Spotting In Singapore: Huge Response To Sky Watchers Community Launch By Changi Airport

The Changi Airport Sky Watchers programme is set to increase fan interaction with the iconic airport. Photo courtesy: Instagram/changiairport |

Train-spotting and plane-spotting are hobbies that have dedicated communities around the world. In Singapore, the Sky Watchers community initiative announced a week ago by Changi International Airport has reportedly got a huge response.

An Instagram post on the official Changi Airport account had said: “Are you an aviation photography enthusiast? ???? We’re launching Sky Watchers, a new community for plane-spotting enthusiasts! Join us to capture the beauty of planes at Changi Airport.”

The post invited people to fill in an online form to express interest and get event alerts.

Today, The Straits Times reported that the Sky Watchers initiative got such an “overwhelming response” that registration for plane-spotters had to be closed within a few days after the announcement.

ST reported: “In announcing the call, airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) said members of Sky Watchers can gain access to exclusive opportunities to photograph aircraft at the airport, subject to approval and safety regulations.”

The Changi Airport authorities have not yet revealed what level of access would be granted to plane-spotters who want to photograph the aircraft. Photo courtesy: Instagram/changiairport |

It added that CAG did not give the news daily “any details about the level of access that members of Sky Watchers will be granted and the reasons behind the creation of the community”.

Changi Airport is extremely active on Instagram, and the airport is a brand in itself within the Singapore travel and tourism scene. The Jewel Changi rain vortex is one of the most globally recognised images from Singapore.

