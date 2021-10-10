Plane crashes in Russia's Tatarstan region; 15 dead, 7 injured

At least 15 people were killed while seven others were injured after a plane crashed in Central Russia's Tatarstan region. Reportedly, there were 22 people on board the Czech-made L-410 plane that crashed on Sunday at 9:23 am.

According to the Russian emergency ministry, "The plane was carrying a group of parachute jumpers. Seven people were pulled alive from the wreckage. The remaining 15 are 'without signs of life'.

The local health ministry said that the seven survivors are in hospital, one is in “very serious condition”, RIA Novosti reported.

The ministry has released photos of the incident showing the aircraft broken in half.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 04:16 PM IST