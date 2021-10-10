e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 04:16 PM IST

Plane crashes in Russia's Tatarstan region; 15 dead, 7 injured

The ministry has released photos of the incident showing the aircraft broken in half.
FPJ Web Desk
L-410 plane crash | Photo: AFP

At least 15 people were killed while seven others were injured after a plane crashed in Central Russia's Tatarstan region. Reportedly, there were 22 people on board the Czech-made L-410 plane that crashed on Sunday at 9:23 am.

According to the Russian emergency ministry, "The plane was carrying a group of parachute jumpers. Seven people were pulled alive from the wreckage. The remaining 15 are 'without signs of life'.

The local health ministry said that the seven survivors are in hospital, one is in “very serious condition”, RIA Novosti reported.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 04:16 PM IST
