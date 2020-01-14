PIO MP calls on Labour to elect her as leader

London: An Indian-origin woman MP who comfortably progressed to the second round of the Labour Party's leadership race this week has called on the Opposition party to be "brave" and elect her.
Lisa Nandy ranks third in a five-way race, which is led by shadow Brexit secretary Kier Starmer followed by current leader Jeremy Corbyn loyalist Rebecca Long-Bailey.
