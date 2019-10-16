PIO doctor charged for causing patient's death through cancer medicine

Singapore: A 75-year-old Indian-origin doctor in Singapore is facing a criminal charge for causing the death of his patient in 2014 by allegedly prescribing medicines without conducting the necessary medical tests.

Haridass Radass, who is a general practitioner at Tekka Clinic Surgery in Little India shopping precinct, allegedly prescribed 10 tablets of methotrexate a chemotherapy agent and immune system suppressant - to Savarimuthu Arul Xavier without first arranging for him to undergo the necessary tests.

The dosage was also not in line with the established guidelines, reported the Today newspaper on Tuesday, citing court documents.

By Gurdip Singh