Pints poured, unkempt hairdos cut, movie theatres on: After 3 months, UK gets its life back

Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas in England on Saturday reopened their doors for the first time in three months after a major relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas were allowed to reopen just after midnight, with some hair salons welcoming clients in the early hours, but pubs had to wait until 6 a.m., after Downing Street expressed fears of early morning partying, reports the BBC.

Other places now allowed to reopen in England include outdoor gyms, children's playgrounds, libraries, community centres, bingo halls, cinemas, museums and galleries, theme parks, amusement arcades, outdoor skating rinks, social clubs and model villages.

Places of worship can open for prayers and services, including weddings with up to 30 guests

Two households will also be able to meet indoors or outside, including for overnight stays, although they have to maintain social distancing.

As measures eased, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to act responsibly, while the government's scientific advisers said the latest step was not "risk-free".

Johnson said a timetable for reopening other businesses including gyms, nail salons and night clubs would be set out next week.

People in England are still required stay 2-metre apart, but the new "one metre plus" guidance means they can get closer if they use "mitigation" measures, such as face coverings and not sitting face-to-face, reports the BBC.

Each UK nation's lockdown measures differ, including varying rules on the reopening of food and drink outlets.

In Northern Ireland, pubs and restaurants can reopen on July 10.

In Scotland, beer gardens and outdoor restaurants will be allowed to reopen from July 6, and indoor areas can be used from July15.

The Welsh government has promised talks with the hospitality sector about a "potential phased" reopening, but no dates have yet been given.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the decision to ease the lockdown is based on the scientific evidence that people are "appreciably less likely now to be in close proximity" with someone with the virus than at the height of the pandemic.

"Let's not blow it now," he said.

In other countries, the reopening of bars and restaurants has been blamed for a spike in infections.