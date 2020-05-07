Piers Morgan claims UK govt has 'banned' Ministers from appearing on the show Good Morning Britain

"The UK Government has banned any Ministers from appearing on Good Morning Britain after a series of them made complete fools of themselves in the face of basic and important questions," Morgan alleged in a tweet on Thursday.

"This is a pathetic and cowardly response to THEIR shameful incompetence," he added, tagging Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Twitter handle of his official residence, Number 10 Downing Street.

While responding to a Twitter user's message on the same, Morgan added that it was "cowardly".

"GMB viewers will now be less well informed about a national health emergency because Govt kept sending out mediocre junior ministers who couldn't answer simple questions - as senior ministers hid away, reluctant to face any tough questioning," he further alleged.