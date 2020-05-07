Piers Morgan claims UK govt has 'banned' Ministers from appearing on the show Good Morning Britain

Television personality and journalist Piers Morgan on Thursday alleged that the Boris Johnson led UK government had 'banned' its Ministers from appearing on the show Good Morning Britain (GMB).
Morgan incidentally is a presenter for GMB, which according to its Twitter bio claims to be "the UK's most talked about breakfast television show" and takes place early in the morning on weekdays.
"The UK Government has banned any Ministers from appearing on Good Morning Britain after a series of them made complete fools of themselves in the face of basic and important questions," Morgan alleged in a tweet on Thursday.
"This is a pathetic and cowardly response to THEIR shameful incompetence," he added, tagging Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Twitter handle of his official residence, Number 10 Downing Street.
While responding to a Twitter user's message on the same, Morgan added that it was "cowardly".
"GMB viewers will now be less well informed about a national health emergency because Govt kept sending out mediocre junior ministers who couldn't answer simple questions - as senior ministers hid away, reluctant to face any tough questioning," he further alleged.
Morgan recently made headlines after it was announced that he would be taking a brief break from presenting the show after developing COVID-19 symptoms.
"My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker. I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work," he had tweeted on May 4.
Earlier on Thursday he had tweeted to say that he would be back at work from Monday, in the coming week.
