Philippines quakes: Over 31,400 people displaced

Philippine Information Agency-Region 12 (PIA-XII) photo shows rescuers and soldiers evacuating villagers to a helicopter after they were trapped in their mountaintop homes due to landslides triggered by earthquakes in the last two weeks, in Makilala town in north Cotabato province on the southern island of Mindanao.
Photo by DANNY DOGUILLES / Philippine Information Agency / AFP

Manila: More than 31,400 people have been displaced from their homes by the two massive earthquakes measuring 6.6 and 6.5 on the Richter Scale that jolted Mindanao Island in the Philippines last week, the government said on Monday.

The earthquakes left 22 dead, two missing and more than 400 injured, reports Efe news. Some 24,000 of those displaced have been housed in evacuation centre in the most severely affected provinces, especially Cotabato and Davao Sur, while another 7,465 have taken shelter with friends and family, according to data released by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

In the affected areas, 29,377 houses were damaged, 21,064 of them totally destroyed, according to the department, which has released 11 million pesos ($218,000) to assist the affected families.

