Philip Hammond to quit if Boris Johnson becomes PM

London: British finance minister Philip Hammond said Sunday he would make a point of resigning before Boris Johnson became prime minister, saying he could never agree to his Brexit strategy.

Johnson is widely expected to win the governing, centre-right Conservative Party's leadership contest on Tuesday and be named as prime minister once Theresa May resigns the premiership on Wednesday.

Hammond has become an increasingly fierce critic of Johnson's Brexit strategy leaving the European Union with or without a deal on October 31 -- and would never have expected to remain as chancellor of the Exchequer in a Johnson government.

But the fact that the second-most senior figure in the government is making a point of resigning rather than wait to be moved on in the incoming prime minister's reshuffle is a significant gesture and an indicator of the opposition Johnson could face in pursuing his Brexit strategy.

"I'm sure I'm not going to be sacked because I'm going to resign before we get to that point," Hammond told BBC television.