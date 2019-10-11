Peripatetic Modi turns tour guide for Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram

Shortly after Xi's aircraft touched down in Chennai, government sources said the two leaders are expected to issue some directions at the end of the summit on Saturday as they did after the first edition of new format of engagement in Chinese city of Wuhan last year. The two leaders will have around six-hours of one-on-one free-wheeling talks, officials said.

On Saturday morning, Modi and Xi will have a comprehensive one-on-one meeting to be followed by delegation level talks. Both sides will, then, issue separate statements on outcome of the summit. "Both sides know that a lot is riding on the relationship and this is reflected in the summit being held on schedule despite speculation of its postponement in recent weeks," said a senior official on condition of anonymity.

Ahead of the two-day summit, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Thursday told PTI that a "new set of consensus" including "guiding principles" on giving a new direction to the bilateral ties are expected from engagement. Xi's visit comes two days after he held talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Bejing during which Kashmir issue figured prominently.

A China-Pakistan joint statement issued after talks said China is paying "close attention" to the situation in Kashmir and that the issue is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter. The comments angered India as it asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and China is well aware of New Delhi's position.

Officials on both sides said the focus of the Modi-Xi summit would be to insulate the bilateral trade and development cooperation from differences on Kashmir and vexed boundary issue. They said ways to bolster counter-terror cooperation, trade and enhancing cooperation between militaries of the two countries along the 3,500 KM border will be key focus of the talks.

This is the second edition of the informal summit between Modi and Xi. The first informal between the two leaders was held in picturesque Chinese lake city of Wuhan in April 2018, months after a 73-day face off between the armies of the two countries in Doklam tri-juction raised fears of a war between the two Asian giants.

Strategic affairs expert Ambassador Ashok Kantha said the focus of the summit on Friday and Saturday would be to move beyond contentious issues and not allow the Kashmir issue to adversely impact overall ties. Mamallapuram, a town with strong trade linkages with China's Fujian province, has been spruced up and brought under un unprecedented security cover - in the process inconveniencing local people as well as tourists.