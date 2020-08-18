People under 40 are driving spread of coronavirus: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, who are unaware that they are infected with the Covid-19, are driving the spread of the deadly virus, it was reported on Tuesday.

The proportion of young people with Covid-19 has risen, the BBC quoted WHO officials as saying on Monday, putting the lives of those who are more vulnerable at risk if people socialise without realising they are carrying the virus.

Meanwhile, The World Health Organisation said countries in the Western Pacific - a vast region comprising nearly 1.9 billion people - have entered a new phase of coronavirus pandemic response and urged regional governments to continue to promote behaviour that protects community health.

This is "the phase where governments will need to deal with multiple increases or surges, but in a sustainable way", said Dr Takeshi Kasai, the WHO's regional director for the Western Pacific.

The WHO also warned that countries in the region - including Australia, the Philippines and Japan - are reporting increasing numbers of people under 40 contracting the virus.

"Many are unaware they are infected with very mild symptoms, or none at all," Kasai said. "This can result in them unknowingly passing on the virus to others."