People of Pakistan will celebrate this day, says Shehbaz Sharif after being elected PM unopposed; watch video

Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, was on Monday elected unopposed as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan by the Parliament after rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.

After Qureshi's walkout, 70-year-old Shehbaz was the only candidate left in the race.

In the House of 342, the winning candidate should get support of at least 172 lawmakers. Shehbaz, the younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, received 174 votes - two more than the simple majority of 172.

After being elected elected unopposed as the new Prime Minister, Sharif said the people of this country will celebrate this day.

"Today, the almighty has saved Pakistan and the 22 crore people of the country. This is the first time when the vote of no-confidence motion was successfully passed. The people of this country will celebrate this day," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chair Asif Ali Zardari had proposed Shehbaz's name for prime minister's position in a joint opposition's meeting to replace Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

The process of electing the new leader of the House began on Sunday after prime minister Imran Khan was removed from office through the no-confidence vote, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the House.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Imran Khan today decided to tender his resignation as a member of the National Assembly ahead of the election for the new prime minister of Pakistan. This development comes after Imran Khan said that he will not sit in the assemblies with 'thieves'.

"The man who has 16 billion and 8 billion rupees of corruption cases, whoever selects and elects the Prime Minister can not be a big insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly," Imran Khan was quoted as saying by PTI's official Twitter account.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 05:54 PM IST