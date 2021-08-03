Pentagon lifts lockdown after multiple gunshots fired near Metro

In another tweet, the agency said, "The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City."

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.

"Right now, we've just confirmed that the Pentagon is on lockdown. There is an incident at the Pentagon transit center," Pentagon Force Protection Agency spokesman Chris Layman said.

The "incident is ongoing," Layman said. He said the scene was not safe, and he cautioned people to avoid the area.

Layman would not comment on if there was a shooter involved or if people had been injured, reported CNN.

(With inputs from Associated Press and ANI)