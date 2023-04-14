Pentagon leak: US Airman Jack Teixeira to be presented before Boston court

US Airman Jack Teixeira was arrested by FBI | Twitter

Massachusetts: A 21-year-old US Air National Guardsman has been arrested for the unauthorised removal and transmission of highly classified government documents about the Ukraine war and other national security issues. The leaks have embarrassed Washington and raised fresh questions over the security of classified documents.

According to a report in the BBC, Jack Teixeira, the accused, will be appearing before a court in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday (local time).

Arrest and charges

Jack Teixeira, an IT specialist in the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts National Guard, has been identified as the leader of an online chat group where the documents first emerged.

He was arrested by the FBI at his family home in rural Massachusetts and charged with unauthorised removal and transmission of classified information.

Leak details and impact

The leaks revealed US assessments of the war in Ukraine as well as sensitive secrets about American allies.

The Pentagon says it will re-examine how classified information is distributed, but a spokesman said it was "the nature" of the US military to entrust young service members with high levels of responsibility. The leak has been described as a "deliberate criminal act."

Suspect's background and motive

Teixeira joined the National Guard in 2019 and held the rank of Airman 1st Class.

Friends said he was neither a whistleblower nor a foreign agent, and that while he harboured a scepticism of the government, his motive for the leak is unclear.

Online chat group and dissemination of documents

Teixeira allegedly oversaw an online chat room made up mainly of male teenagers, with whom he had been sharing top-secret information for months. The leaks were initially confined to the small chatroom but were later posted on other social media platforms, including 4chan and Telegram.

Response and future prevention

The Pentagon is continuing to work to "understand the scope, scale and impact" of the leaks. Republican congressman Mike Turner - the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee - vowed to "examine why this happened, why it went unnoticed for weeks, and how to prevent future leaks."