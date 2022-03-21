Peace talks with Ukraine yet to yield breakthrough: Russia

The Kremlin on Monday said that peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv had yet to yield any major breakthroughs and called on countries that can exert influence over Ukraine to use their clout to make Kyiv more constructive at the negotiation, news agency Reuters reported.

"Significant progress in the talks still had to be made for there to be a basis for a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said speaking to reporters on a conference call.

As the conflict escalated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday called on European leaders to cease all trade with Russia in an effort to pressure Moscow to halt its nearly month-long military assault upon Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine on Monday rejected the Russian ultimatum to lay down arms by 5 am Moscow time in the eastern port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms,” Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Defence Management Center, said on Sunday in a briefing, AP reported.

According to the UN Human Rights Office report, at least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured in Ukraine as of Sunday.

In another incident, in the capital Kyiv, Russian shelling devastated a shopping centre near the city centre, killing at least eight people.

