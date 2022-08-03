e-Paper Get App

Passenger gets Rs 1.5 Lakh fine for carrying THIS unlisted luggage on flight, check details inside

Missing to declare your list of items on an international flight can lead to bitter consequences. The recent episode of a travel from Indonesia to Australia reinforced it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image - Flight journey | Photo by Philip FONG / AFP

An airline passenger was reportedly fined nearly Rs 1.5 Lakh) for carrying undeclared items on an international flight from Indonesia to Australia. Two eatables, egg beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, were found in their luggage by a security dog during arrival at the airport in Australia.

The case came to light on the heels of Australian authorities implementing new biosecurity rules after a Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in Indonesia spread to Bali, international media reported.

“This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has, this fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia’s strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught,” Minister Murray Watt said in a official release.

Read Also
7-year-old school boy turns Zomato delivery partner after father's accident, rides cycle till 11 PM...
article-image
Read Also
US man opens emergency exit door of taxiing airplane, walks on wing
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeWorldPassenger gets Rs 1.5 Lakh fine for carrying THIS unlisted luggage on flight, check details inside

RECENT STORIES

Want to prevent yourself from monkeypox? Read the government's list of Dos and Don'ts

Want to prevent yourself from monkeypox? Read the government's list of Dos and Don'ts

3rd ODI: Skipper Rohit Sharma retires hurt with back muscle pull

3rd ODI: Skipper Rohit Sharma retires hurt with back muscle pull

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

'Union govt must reduce taxes, states have limitations,' Tamil Nadu finance minister to Nirmala...

'Union govt must reduce taxes, states have limitations,' Tamil Nadu finance minister to Nirmala...

'We were clinical: Rohit Sharma on India's 7-wicket win over WI in 3rd ODI

'We were clinical: Rohit Sharma on India's 7-wicket win over WI in 3rd ODI