Passenger gets Rs 1.5 Lakh fine for carrying THIS unlisted luggage on flight, check details inside

Representative Image - Flight journey | Photo by Philip FONG / AFP

An airline passenger was reportedly fined nearly Rs 1.5 Lakh) for carrying undeclared items on an international flight from Indonesia to Australia. Two eatables, egg beef sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, were found in their luggage by a security dog during arrival at the airport in Australia.

The case came to light on the heels of Australian authorities implementing new biosecurity rules after a Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in Indonesia spread to Bali, international media reported.

“This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has, this fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia’s strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught,” Minister Murray Watt said in a official release.

Read Also US man opens emergency exit door of taxiing airplane, walks on wing