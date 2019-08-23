Partial US troop pullout won't impact Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani

Kabul: President Ashraf Ghani has said that withdrawal of part of American forces from Afghanistan as part of a peace deal between the US and the Taliban will not impact the lives of Afghans. In an interview with TOLO News on Thursday, Ghani said he requested a reduction in the number of American troops in Afghanistan in a letter to US President Donald Trump seven months ago but reiterated that a decrease in number forces will be conditions-based.

"The number of troops has not been mentioned in the bilateral agreement (between Afghanistan and the US) and in multilateral agreement with NATOÂ. Reduction or increase in the number of troops is conditions-based," he said. In response to a question that whether 5,000 US troops will leave the country in 135 days from five bases in Afghanistan, Ghani said discussions were ongoing in this regard. He said the five bases were small and that they will be handed to the Afghan forces.