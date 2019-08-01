Partial Dutch ban on niqab comes in force

The Hague: A new Dutch law has come into force banning face-covering clothing including the burqa and niqab worn by conservative Muslim women on public transport, in government buildings and at health and education institutions. The Netherlands, long seen as a bastion of tolerance and religious freedom, is the latest European country to introduce such a ban , following the likes of France, Germany, Belgium, Austria and Denmark.
Muslim and rights groups have voiced opposition to the law formally called the "partial ban on face-covering clothing" and an Islamic political party in Rotterdam has said it will pay the 150-euro (USD 167) fines for anybody caught breaking it.
