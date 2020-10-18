Paris suburb knife attacker is of Chechen origin, says prosecutor

Paris: The suspect who beheaded a history teacher near a school in a Paris suburb was a refugee of Chechen origin, national anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told a press conference.

Late Friday afternoon, the 47-year-old history teacher was decapitated in the street near a middle school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorin, northwest Paris. He had reportedly shown in his class, as part of a discussion on freedom of expression, cartoons of Prophet Mohammad.

The prosecutor on Saturday said the 18-year-old suspect, who was shot dead by police as he refused to surrender, was a refugee of Chechen origin and not previously known to the intelligence services. The attacker had asked pupils at the school to point out the teacher and after beheading the victim, the suspect posted a photo of the body on Twitter, with a message claiming responsibility for the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.