Paris sizzles and London boils in Europe heatwave

Paris: Paris, London and points across Europe are bracing for record temperatures Thursday as the second heat wave this summer bakes the continent.

Climate scientists warn this could become the new normal in many parts of the world. But temperate Europe where air conditioning is rare isn't equipped for the temperatures frying the region this week.

So tourists frolicked in fountains to seek relief and authorities and volunteers fanned out to help the elderly, sick and homeless hit hardest by the heat. Trains were canceled in Britain and France, and French authorities urged travelers to stay home. On Thursday, the Paris area could be as hot as 42 C as a result of hot, dry air coming from N Africa that's trapped b/w cold stormy systems.