Paris: Schoolboy left in coma after thugs attack him with metal rods, knives and more; incident on video

In a shocking incident a Ukrainian schoolboy was attacked in Paris by a group of thugs. He was reportedly set upon with metal rods, knives, bats and more and is currently fighting for his life whilst in a coma. What makes the situation far more disturbing is the fact that the entire incident was caught on CCTV.

A handle of the UNSA Police posted the video clip on Twitter, revealing that the student had been attacked in the 15th Arrondissement of Paris by a dozen individuals while he was leaving his college. According to the post he remains in an "artificial coma". According to a news report shared by the handle about the same, the boy had turned 15-years-old while in the hospital. The report quotes his cousin to suggest that the thugs in question had been looking for rival gang members and had purportedly mistaken Yuriy as being one of them.

The incident took place near the Eiffel Tower on the evening of January 15. By the time the police had arrived, the assailants had already fled. The video footage shows the boy being pushed around by the group until he falls to the ground. They do not stop then. The video shows the group repeatedly kicking him and hitting him with rods.