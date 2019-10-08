Paris police attacker had colleague details on USB

Paris: The Paris police employee who killed four colleagues at the force's headquarters had a USB key with details on dozens of officers, raising fears he intended to pass them to other radicalised Islamists, a French daily reported Tuesday.

Citing sources close to the inquiry, Le Parisien said it was not clear if the attacker, IT specialist Mickael Harpon, had the data on a USB key as part of his job or had surreptitiously extracted it.

But investigators have found that Harpon, who had access to classified data within the Paris police's intelligence division, had been in close contact with a hardline Salafist imam in the months before his knife rampage last week. The USB key also had several propaganda videos from the Islamic State group.