Paris Beheading: French cops arrest nine suspects including attacker's family - the story so far

A history teacher who opened a discussion with students on caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad was decapitated in a French street on Friday and police have shot the suspected killer dead, a police official said.

He has been identified as 47-year-old Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher.

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor has opened an investigation into the slaying for murder with a suspected terrorist motive, the prosecutor's office said. The gruesome incident occurred in the town of Eragny, in the Val d'Oise region northwest of Paris.

A police official said the suspect, armed with a knife and an airsoft gun was shot to death by police about 600 meters (yards) from where the male teacher was killed.

The teacher had been threatened after opening a discussion the debate, the police official told The Associated Press.

The suspect shot dead by police was an 18-year-old Chechen, police said.