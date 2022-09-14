Papua New Guinea hits with 7.7 magnitude Earthquake; watch dramatic videos

Representative image |

An earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck the island of Papua New Guinea in the Southwest Pacific on Sunday morning. A second earthquake, which struck an hour later and had a reported magnitude of 5.0, claimed seven lives and injured over a dozen more.

According to the island's police commissioner David Manning, the quake that struck the island in the southwest Pacific early on Sunday morning killed at least seven people and severely damaged infrastructure.

🇵🇬🚨 New images of the Strong 7.7 earthquake that hit #PapuaNewGuinea. Video 1/2. pic.twitter.com/7cfWHxBsXK — The informant (@theinformantofc) September 12, 2022

A group who gather on sunday experienced the terror.

The Helicopter Dance in Papua New Guinea during 7.7M earthquake. pic.twitter.com/2o42cMVpJ0 — Bea A Stephens (@BeaAStephens1) September 13, 2022

A helicopter was filmed during earthquake.