e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPapua New Guinea hits with 7.7 magnitude Earthquake; watch dramatic videos

Papua New Guinea hits with 7.7 magnitude Earthquake; watch dramatic videos

On Sunday morning, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the island of Papua New Guinea in the Southwest Pacific

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

An earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck the island of Papua New Guinea in the Southwest Pacific on Sunday morning. A second earthquake, which struck an hour later and had a reported magnitude of 5.0, claimed seven lives and injured over a dozen more.

According to the island's police commissioner David Manning, the quake that struck the island in the southwest Pacific early on Sunday morning killed at least seven people and severely damaged infrastructure.

A group who gather on sunday experienced the terror.

A helicopter was filmed during earthquake.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

This week, PM Narendra Modi heads to Uzbekistan for SCO summit; likely to meet Putin

This week, PM Narendra Modi heads to Uzbekistan for SCO summit; likely to meet Putin

Nearly 100 soldiers killed as Armenia, Azerbaijan resume fighting

Nearly 100 soldiers killed as Armenia, Azerbaijan resume fighting

Papua New Guinea hits with 7.7 magnitude Earthquake; watch dramatic videos

Papua New Guinea hits with 7.7 magnitude Earthquake; watch dramatic videos

Pakistan officially asks Afghanistan to locate and arrest JeM chief Masood Azhar

Pakistan officially asks Afghanistan to locate and arrest JeM chief Masood Azhar

Watch: King Charles III is confounded by fountain pen in viral video

Watch: King Charles III is confounded by fountain pen in viral video