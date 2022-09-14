Papua New Guinea hits with 7.7 magnitude Earthquake; watch dramatic videos

An earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck the island of Papua New Guinea in the Southwest Pacific on Sunday morning. A second earthquake, which struck an hour later and had a reported magnitude of 5.0, claimed seven lives and injured over a dozen more.
According to the island's police commissioner David Manning, the quake that struck the island in the southwest Pacific early on Sunday morning killed at least seven people and severely damaged infrastructure.
A group who gather on sunday experienced the terror.
A helicopter was filmed during earthquake.
