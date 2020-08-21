Papua New Guinea bars entry of COVID immunised China workers

Papua New Guinea prevented the arrival of a flight carrying Chinese workers after a Chinese mining company claimed to have immunised employees against COVID-19 in an apparent vaccination trial, authorities said Friday.

The Pacific nation's pandemic response controller, David Manning, banned COVID-19 vaccine testing or trials after Ramu NiCo Management (MCC) Ltd. claimed to have vaccinated 48 Chinese employees.

Manning also said he had sent back a flight carrying 180 Chinese workers on Thursday as a precaution.

"Until the Chinese government through the Chinese Embassy in Port Moresby provides that information, I will be best guided by our health and medical experts here as to what would be the appropriate steps to take when considering looking at applications of Chinese nationals that have been subjected to these vaccination trials entering the country," Manning added.