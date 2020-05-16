Pandemic brings Switzerland closer with European Union: Swiss FM Ignazio Cassis

Geneva: The coordinated response to coronavirus crisis has reinforced the tie between Switzerland and European Union (EU), Ignazio Cassis, head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, said.

"We have cooperated a lot with our neighbours on very concrete issues, we got along well and I hope this will leave traces in our relations," he was cited by Swiss broadcasting company RTS as saying on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the information from the Swiss Government, Switzerland has helped 2,000 European citizens return home with its repatriation flights, and the hospitalization of French patients in Switzerland also earned gratitude from its neighbouring countries.

"We are in a global crisis which requires a global response," stressed Cassis, "all alone, we are too weak, we need others."

As virus shutdowns relaxed, Switzerland has decided to reopen the borders with France, Germany and Austria from June 15.

So far, the COVID-19 case tally in Switzerland has reached 30,514, and the death toll stands at 1,595.