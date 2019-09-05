Pakistan's Sindh gets 1st Hindu woman police officer

Islamabad: For the first time, a Hindu girl has been inducted into Sindh Police after passing the provincial competitive examinations, a media report said on Wednesday.

Pushpa Kolhi has been posted as the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in the province, Geo News reported. The news was first shared by Pakistani human rights activist Kapil Dev on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.