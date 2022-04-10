Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan chairs his party's parliamentary board meeting at Chairman Secretariat Banigala

Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan chaired his party's parliamentary board meeting at Chairman Secretariat Banigala, reported ANI.

Imran Khan is likely to announce his party's next move after his removal from the office.

Taking to Twitter, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said, "Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan will chair the core committee meeting of the party today insha'Allah." "Imran Khan will announce the future course of action."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Khan, 69, was removed from office through a no-confidence vote held early Sunday morning, becoming the first premier in the country's history to be sent home after losing the trust of the lower house of Parliament.

Advertisement

ALSO READ A timeline of how Pakistan PM Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 05:38 PM IST