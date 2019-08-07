Pakistani nationals thank affable Sushma Swaraj for help in need, share grief with India

Former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night. She was 67. The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS around 9:30pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward. Condolences continued to pour in from world dignitaries for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Several path-breaking measures such as the passport infrastructure expansion and enhanced engagement with the East were the highlights of her tenure as the external affairs minister. Sushma Swaraj was the Foreign Minister in the first Narendra Modi cabinet, from 2014 to 2019, and her humanitarian approach to dealing with people's issues made her a favourite with Indians. She was known for her quick and witty responses on Twitter. A top minister of the government responding to citizens in distress was something new that India had not seen before 2014.

She was not only restricted to her fellow countrymen and women, the minister had also, at times, jumped to the aid of the people of Pakistan. Swaraj also helped several people from Pakistan get an Indian visa for various medical reasons, from an open-heart surgery to a liver transplant.

Here's a look at how Sushma Swaraj helped people from Pakistan.

A Pakistani national, approached Sushma Swaraj to help her with an Indian Visa for the open-heart surgery of her daughter.