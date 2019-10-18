Pakistan warns against bid to divert water

Islamabad: Pakistan said on Thursday that it has "exclusive rights" over three Western rivers and any attempt by India to divert the flow of these rivers would be consider-ed an "act of aggression".
Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal made the remarks during his weekly media briefing in response to a question regarding PM Narendra Modi's recent remarks at a political rally that his government would stop the water flowing to Pakistan.
Faisal said that Pakistan had "exclusive rights" over the waters of three Western rivers under the Indus Water Treaty. "Any attempt by India to divert the flows of these rivers will be considered an act of aggression and Pakistan has the right to respond," he said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)