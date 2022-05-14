Pakistan: Video will be released if anything happens to me, says Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said his life was in danger and that he had recorded a video of all those who "conspired" against his government, and if something happens to him, it will be released, reported Dawn.

In his address to the Sialkot jalsa, the PTI Chairman said, "I knew of this conspiracy ... so I have recorded a video and kept it in a secure place. If something happens to me then this video will be [made public] in front of nation. In it, whoever has conspired against me, whoever is complicit since last summer, I've named everyone."

"They think Imran Khan can be an obstacle in our path and needs to be removed. And that's why I've recorded this video because I think this is jihad and not politics. If something happens to me then I want all my Pakistanis to know who was complicit in this conspiracy," he added.

Khan said he had recorded the video because he wants everyone to know the names of those who had betrayed the country.

"I've named everyone who planned and [revealed] how, through a foreign conspiracy, this corrupt lot, together with them, and others who were with them, ended my government. I recorded the video because it's [part of the] history how the powerful are never brought under law and always remain safe. Those who betrayed this country, I want their faces to come in the open," he said.

On Friday, issuing a weird statement, Khan said that "dropping an atomic bomb would have been better than handing over the helm to the thieves".

According to The News International, Khan said those powerful people who would tell him the tales of corruption of the "previous rulers" started advising him to focus on his government's performance instead of the graft charges against others.

He further said that the thieves brought into power destroyed every institution and the judicial system, asking now which government official would probe the cases of "these criminals".

